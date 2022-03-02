Clemson rallies to defeat Georgia Tech

It’s looking like a late-season turnaround is in the cards for Clemson, who improved its conference record to 7-12, winning three consecutive ACC games.

After coming off a home win against Wake Forest, and a road victory at Boston College, Clemson secured the 68-65 win against Georgia Tech Wednesday.

David Collins, who has been playing with a thigh and thumb injury, had a season-high 19 points.

Both Collins and fellow grad transfer Naz Bohannon realize what’s at stake in their final season having never experienced an NCAA tournament.

“I’ve never been to the tournament either so there’s a sense of urgency there,” said Bohannon. “That’s the reason I came here. What better time than with everything on the line in my last year of college basketball to have a chance to perform and do something special.”

Head Coach Brad Brownell didn’t understate the impact of Bohannon and Collins tonight and the presence they have as more experienced guys.

“They were huge in the game tonight. We don’t win the game without them. They’re older guys who make plays when you need them and they’re confident enough to do it. They’re aggressive, older, more mature and just tough players and tonight was a win because of them,” Brownell said.

PJ Hall remained out tonight (foot), but clearly, Clemson has been able to make do without its leading scorer.

“We’ve had some young guys really stepping up and that shouldn’t be overlooked. They’re playing heavy minutes. To be able to come in like Ian Shiefellin and Ben Middlebrooks and do what they do, that’s big-time,” said Collins.

“There’s been a sense of togetherness and sticking to the script. We believe in the work that we put in together and sticking through with the greatest passion and perseverance towards the long-term goal,” Bohannon said. “It’s the next-man-up type of program and regardless of what they throw at us we’ll push through.”

Hunter Tyson returned tonight halfway into the first, contributing 8 points but was in no shape to return to playing his full minutes.

After a rocky first half on offense that resulted in eight turnovers, the Tigers trailed by six at the half.

Georgia Tech extended this lead to 13 halfway into the second, 49- 36. But Clemson hung around and went on their best scoring run of the night with 12 points in the last five minutes. Brownell called a timeout with the game tied at 65 with 36 seconds left and on the next possession, Bohannon lays it in from the paint and draws a foul on the way up.

Clemson shot 45% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc.

“We just kept hanging in there and had a bunch of guys contribute to a very hard-fought win,” said Brownell. “Our two-point game was really good.”

It’s been a disappointing season for the Yellowjackets who sit at the bottom of the ACC, after winning the conference tournament just last year. Reigning ACC tournament MVP Michael Devoe led their team with 15 points.

Brownell’s 12th regular season as head coach of the Tigers concludes this Saturday for Senior Day when the Virginia Tech Hokies visit Littlejohn Coliseum for a 2 p.m. tipoff.