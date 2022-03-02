Former Tiger gets another chance in pro football

A former Clemson and NFL wide receiver has landed with a new professional football team.

The Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League announced this week they have signed Martavis Bryant.

Bryant’s rights were owned the Toronto Argonauts in 2021, when he spent the season on the club’s suspended list after not reporting to training camp. He most recently played in the NFL in 2018 with the then-Oakland Raiders and was suspended indefinitely by the league that season after repeated violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Originally a fourth-round pick (118th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bryant tallied 145 catches for 2,183 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns as a member of both the Steelers and the Raiders from 2014-18.

The Calhoun Falls, S.C. native played at Clemson from 2011-13, recording 61 receptions for 1,354 yards and 13 touchdowns along with a 17-yard carry and 291 yards on 14 kickoff returns over 37 games (13 starts) in his career. As a junior in 2013, he had 42 receptions for 828 yards and seven touchdowns along with two kickoff returns for 36 yards over 13 games (11 starts).

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Welcome to the Green and Gold Martavis Bryant! The Elks have also made several other transactions. Details | https://t.co/6iP7DWEGUK | #GoElks pic.twitter.com/XR1trBbSEX — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) February 28, 2022

