Goods news for Clemson hoops

Clemson’s men’s basketball team is getting a starter back for tonight’s game against Georgia Tech.

The team announced senior forward Hunter Tyson will be available against the Yellow Jackets. Tyson has missed the last eight games with a broken clavicle.

It’s a boost for Clemson’s frontcourt, which will again be without leading scorer PJ Hall (foot) for Wednesday’s game.

