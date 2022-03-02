Goods news for Clemson hoops

Basketball

By March 2, 2022 6:07 pm

Clemson’s men’s basketball team is getting a starter back for tonight’s game against Georgia Tech.

The team announced senior forward Hunter Tyson will be available against the Yellow Jackets. Tyson has missed the last eight games with a broken clavicle.

It’s a boost for Clemson’s frontcourt, which will again be without leading scorer PJ Hall (foot) for Wednesday’s game.

