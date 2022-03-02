Injury bug hits running back room hard for spring

Football

By March 2, 2022 3:37 pm

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Wednesday and updated the injury status of his team as the Tigers begin spring practice.

Swinney said both rising sophomore running back Will Shipley and rising junior running back Kobe Pace will be out for the spring.

Swinney didn’t specify Shipley’s injury, but expects him to be full strength this fall, and Swinney said Pace underwent toe surgery after the season.

“Will Shipley looks great,” Swinney said. “There’s nobody more disappointed than Will Shipley that he couldn’t do mat drills. That guy loves every ounce of everything, but he’s in a good spot with his rehab.”

“Kobe Pace with his big toe, the surgery that he had on that, he’s rehabbing well,” Swinney added.

Swinney added that the absences of Shipley and Pace presents a big opportunity for rising sophomore running back Phil Mafah to show what he can do this spring.

“It’s a great opportunity for Mafah to kind of be the guy this spring,” Swinney said. “He didn’t really get a chance to be the guy. Kobe did, Shipley did, so it should be a great experience for him to catch up a little bit this spring.”

27m

