Simpson changing positions

One of Clemson’s starting linebackers is staying at the second level of the defense with one alteration.

Trenton Simpson will move to weakside linebacker, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday. Simpson was the primary starter at the sam/nickel spot last season.

“That’s the move for him and his future,” Swinney said.

Former five-star signee Barrett Carter, who played in every game as a true freshman last season, will take over at Simpson’s former spot. Lavonta Bentley and Keith McGuire will start the spring competing to replace James Skalski in the middle.

In his first year as a full-time starter, Simpson finished third on the team with 78 tackles last season and has proven to be the Tigers’ best pass rusher from the second level of the defense. He was second on the team in sacks (6) and tackles for loss (12).

Simpson is taking over on the weak side for the departed Baylon Spector, who had 85 tackles in his final season with the Tigers. Skalski included, Clemson’s top three tacklers came from the second level this past season.