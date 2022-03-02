Swinney updates Uiagalelei's injury status

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated the health of quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei ahead of the Tigers’ first spring practice Wednesday.

“He looks great, man. Looks great,” Swinney said. “I was with him last night. … Spent a lot of time with him yesterday. Looks really good.”

Uiagalelei played in all 13 games a season ago despite dealing with a sprained right knee and an injury to the index finger on his throwing hand late in the season. The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder continued to wear a brace on his knee during the open viewing periods of Wednesday’s practice.

Entering his second season as the Tigers’ starter, Uiagalelei is looking to improve on a sophomore season in which he completed just 55.6% of his passes and threw more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (9).

There’s more competition in the quarterback room with the addition of transfer Hunter Johnson and five-star signee Cade Klubnik, who’s widely believed to be Uiagalelei’s primary competitor for the starting job. Klubnik was rated the No. 1 high school quarterback in the 2022 recruiting cycle in the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks