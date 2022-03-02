Where is Clemson in this projected AP Preseason Top 10?

This week, a longtime college football expert released his projected preseason AP Top 10 about six months in advance of the actual AP Poll release before the 2022 season.

Phil Steele predicts Clemson to be ranked No. 4 in the preseason AP Poll, ahead of No. 5 Texas A&M and behind No. 3 Ohio State, No. 2 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama.

No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Utah, No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 10 Oregon round out Steele’s projected AP preseason top 10.

Steele, who says he has been 10-for-10 in his predicted AP Top 10 in each of the last four years, noted that this is not his personal preseason top 10 for next season but instead what he is projecting the preseason AP Top 10 to look like.

The Tigers were ranked No. 3 in the preseason AP Poll prior to the 2021 season.

Clemson (10-3, 6-2 ACC) finished No. 14 in the final AP Poll after its 20-13 win over Iowa State in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl, a victory that extended the Tigers’ streak of consecutive 10-plus-win seasons to a school-record 11.

