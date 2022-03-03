Springing around the ACC: Virginia Tech

Clemson began spring practice Wednesday, but the Tigers aren’t the only ones in the ACC taking the field over the next couple of months.

With early preparations for the 2022 season on the horizon for teams throughout the conference, The Clemson Insider is going around the league to take a look at where other teams stand going into the spring. Next up is Virginia Tech.

Head coach: Brent Pry (first year)

2021 record: 6-7, 4-4 ACC

Key personnel losses: QB Braxton Burmeister, RB Raheem Blackshear, WR Tre Turner, WR Tayvion Robinson, DL Amare Barno

Key returners/additions: QB Grant Wells, WR Kaleb Smith, WR Stephen Gosnell, WR Jadan Blue, TE Drake Deluliis, OL Johnny Jordan, LB Dax Hollifield, LB Alan Tisdale, DB Nasir Peoples, DB Chamarri Conner

Spring gleaning: Tech joins Virginia, Miami and Duke as Coastal Division teams that are starting over at the top. Pry, former defensive coordinator at Penn State, was tapped to replace Justin Fuente, so the Hokies’ first-time head coach will be getting used to his new team and vice-versa this spring. There’s been plenty of roster turnover following the coaching change, making for what should be a competitive spring in Blacksburg among old and new faces.

Pry’s first order of business has to be finding a quarterback to run coordinator Tyler Bowen’s offense. The Hokies lost Burmeister, their starter last season, to the portal, but Tech also added a transfer quarterback in Wells, who spent last season as the triggerman at Marshall. Junior Connor Blumrick, a former Texas A&M transfer, may be Wells’ stiffest competition after playing in six games a season ago. Pry will also want improvement from a defense that finished in the bottom half of the ACC this past season. Having the team’s top four tacklers back helps (Hollifield, Peoples, Conner, Tisdale), but the Hokies have some key pieces to replace along the defensive front.

Spring game: April 16 at Lane Stadium

Photo courtesy of the USA Today Sports Network

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks