4-star Peach State linebacker recaps 'great' Clemson visit

The Clemson Insider caught up with a Georgia-based linebacker, who was on campus for an unofficial visit Wednesday.

We first reported that Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star Andrew Hines III would be present for the start of Clemson’s spring practice. Hines recapped his visit in an exclusive interview with TCI Thursday.

“The visit (Wednesday) was great,” he said. “It felt like they were being a family. It was very energetic. The coaches were excited. I was excited. It was just a great visit. The team, the coaches, were all very welcoming. My expectations were definitely exceeded.”

For the majority of his visit, Hines was accompanied by former Clemson standout linebacker Stephone Anthony, who now serves as a graduate assistant on Dabo Swinney’s staff.

“Stephone Anthony, he was with me the whole time,” Hines said. “He walked me around the school. He came and opened the door for me in the front of the building.

“That was very cool. I had someone to talk to that went to Clemson, he played there, he played in the NFL. He told me about the school, how great of a place it was. He talked to me about how it feels like family and it definitely did. He talked a lot about Clemson, how good it was, and he also talked about how good I looked too.”

There’s something about those Peach State linebackers.

What did Hines hear from Clemson’s coaching staff while he was on campus?

“They were talking about how graduation is the No. 1 priority, then football,” he said. “They make sure they get their players a good education and that they graduate and get a job. They also told me that they liked me a lot, that they liked what they saw and that I passed the eye test. I just need to send them my transcripts and I’ll be a step closer to getting an offer.”

Hines had a chance to meet directly with Swinney.

“He was talking about me,” Hines added. “He said he was surprised by how young I was. He talked about my size; I have a good size. He was a very energetic, very active coach. But then on the football field, he was very strict. He was making sure they were doing what they were supposed to do. I heard a lot of great things from him.”

His favorite part of the visit itself was the practice. Hines enjoyed how Clemson’s first spring practice was very intense and high-intensity. He thought the practice was run very well and was a fan of the five-minute increment periods.

Hines spent a good portion of his time over with Wesley Goodwin and the linebackers.

“I really liked and I liked that they had a lot of assistant coaches, some that played in the NFL and some that graduated from Clemson and played on the team and came back to help coach,” he said. “I really liked what they were doing.

“That linebacker group is good. A lot of athleticism and size in that group. They look like they’ll be something serious this year.”

Speaking of something serious, that’s what you can expect out of Woodward’s defense going forward. Hines blew up during his sophomore season. He was able to get more playing time and showcase what he can from start to finish. He plays both sides of the ball and multiple positions on defense. His versatility and his size really helped spark offers.



During his junior campaign, he’ll have a chance to play with both AJ Hoffler and Myles Graham. His two teammates will be visiting Clemson on March 5 and April 9, respectively.

Hines is already planning to visit Clemson and have an opportunity to see even more of the school. He only got a chance to tour the athletic facilities, but the hope is he will get back on campus within the next month or so. He’s lined up visits to Illinois on March 23, Notre Dame the following day and Ohio State on March 26. He’s also going to UCF on March 19.

