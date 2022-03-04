Injury to keep former Tiger out of combine workouts

One of Clemson’s invitees to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and a widely projected first-round pick in this year’s draft won’t be doing on-field drills at the combine.

Defensive backs are scheduled to do on-field drills Sunday, but former Tiger cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. won’t be participating in them after injuring his quad a few days ago while training for the 40-yard dash, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Clemson will hold its Pro Day on March 17, so it remains to be seen if Booth will be able to work out on the field at that time.

Booth tallied 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions in 11 games (all starts) as a junior last season. A few of the latest mock drafts projected Booth to be picked by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, which will take place in Vegas from April 28-30.

#Clemson DB Andrew Booth, one of the draft’s top players at his position, won’t be taking part in on-field drills at the Combine due to a strained quad muscle he suffered a few days ago while training for the 40, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2022

