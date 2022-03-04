Lee all smiles after win against Gamecocks

Lee all smiles after win against Gamecocks

Baseball

Lee all smiles after win against Gamecocks

By March 4, 2022 11:25 pm

By |

Columbia, S.C. — Nobody was happier with the Tigers’ 3-2 win at Founders Park than Clemson head coach Monte Lee. Clemson moved to 9-0 for the first time in 20 years.

TCI caught up with Lee on the field at Founder’s Park after the win.

, , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home