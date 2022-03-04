Lee all smiles after win against Gamecocks

Columbia, S.C. — Nobody was happier with the Tigers’ 3-2 win at Founders Park than Clemson head coach Monte Lee. Clemson moved to 9-0 for the first time in 20 years.
TCI caught up with Lee on the field at Founder’s Park after the win.
Clemson is set to host a slew of top prospects today for its second junior day of the year, which the Tigers are dubbing their “spring elite day” for recruits in the class of 2023. Among the headliners (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bryar Hawkins’ clutch single with two outs in the ninth after Cooper Ingle was intentionally walked for the third time gave Clemson a 3-2 win over South Carolina at Founders Park. “This was (…)
The Clemson Insider caught up with an in-state athlete, prior to his visit to Clemson this weekend. Zyeir Gamble — a 5-foot-10, 175-pound athlete out of Sumter High School — shared what he’s been hearing (…)
D.J. Uiagalelei didn’t hesitate when the question was posed. After Clemson’s second spring practice Friday – and more than two months removed from his first season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback (…)
“Big Dave” Uiagalelei — the father of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and five-star Clemson target Matayo Uiagalelei from St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) — was candid on social media this (…)
Clemson continued its spring football season Friday with a late-afternoon practice. Check out some great pictures from the Tigers’ second practice in The Clemson Insider’s Photo Gallery. (…)
Clemson continued its spring football season Friday with a late-afternoon practice. Here are some observations of the defense from the Tigers’ second practice, the first 40 minutes of which were (…)
Clemson continued its spring football season Friday with a late-afternoon practice. Here are some observations of the offense from the Tigers’ second practice, the first 40 minutes of which were (…)
The NCAA released a statement Friday with details about some significant rule changes that could be implemented in college football next season. According to the release, the NCAA Football Rules (…)
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson made an appearance on a local radio station, 1010XL Wednesday and talked about his future plans for the team. Pederson spoke at length about how injuries last (…)