Pederson hopeful to bring back WR weapon for Lawrence

March 4, 2022 3:33 pm

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson made an appearance on a local radio station, 1010XL Wednesday and talked about his future plans for the team.

Pederson spoke at length about how injuries last season played a big factor in the lack of weapons that Trevor Lawrence had around him across his rookie campaign.

“You think about James Robinson, you think about Travis Etienne, you think about even, you know, hopefully, we get DJ Chark back,” Pederson said. “I mean, you think about some of these younger receivers that we do have and there is some skill and ability there that we are excited as a staff to get going with.”

Pederson’s comments are interesting when considering that Chark is a free agent. That could hint that the Jaguars are looking to bring back the fifth-year wideout.

After a slow start to his career, Chark had a massive  2019, in which he recorded over 1,000 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. He followed that up in 2020 with 700 and five touchdown receptions.

Chark’s 2021 season was cut short due to injury and he was unable to build off a growing rapport with Lawrence. While nothing is set in stone, the Jaguars could be looking for some continuity in the receiver room, which would certainly help the growth of a young quarterback.

“We have some work to do obviously,” Pederson said. “It is not there yet and that is why we are here. We are evaluating, and we are going to add some talent, add some depth through free agency and the draft and, you know, that is the process and that is what helps you win.”

