Teammate of current, future Tiger talks Clemson visit

The Clemson Insider caught up with a teammate of a current and future Tiger, who was in attendance for Clemson’s 80-69 win over Wake Forest last Wednesday at the Littlejohn Coliseum.

Gicarri Harris-Robinson attended the game, alongside the rest of Grayson High School’s boy’s basketball team made the trip to Tiger Town. If that sounds familiar that’s because it’s the high school of Ian Schefflein and Clemson class of 2022 signee, Chauncey Wiggins.

“It was really good,” Harris said regarding his Clemson visit. “I liked the atmosphere. I liked how all the players were engaged in the game. It was a great win. The game was great. I liked how everybody was engaged, everybody was talking and everybody was on the bench clapping for their teammates.”

What has Harris heard from Schieffelin and Wiggins about Clemson?

“That’s great that both of them are now gonna be at Clemson,” he said. “I look up to both of them, Chauncey this past season and Ian last year at Grayson. They said that they have a great coaching staff, great fans, great atmosphere, everything. All positive things about Clemson.”

Harris is close with both Schieffelin and Wiggins, who he described as being really good leaders, who work hard and never take any plays off. They’re also excellent people, on and off the court. Harris has always looked up to both of his high-school teammates, who will be playing with each other again come next season.

Harris had a chance to play with Wiggins this season. Harris feels like he’s improved a lot since last season. In his sophomore campaign, he had the ball more in his hands and was able to make plays for his teammates and himself.

“I pride myself on defense, so the first thing I would say is defense,” Harris said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I just create defense from my offense.”

With that being said, Harris is a fan of the way Clemson utilizes its guard. The Tigers oftentimes expect a lot from their guards defensively, which tends to give them more freedom on the offensive end.

“I definitely like that,” he added. “It’s a lot of movement, you are never standing still, so I like that. You can get easy buckets by cutting to the basket or cutting a screen for somebody. I like their offense.”

Harris currently holds offers from Ole Miss and Mississippi State. In addition to Clemson, he’s received some interest from Purdue and Georgetown. He estimates that his recruitment is only starting to take off.

This offseason, Harris is gonna work on getting stronger, faster and becoming more athletic. He’ll obviously focus on ball-handling, shooting and the rest of the basics.

Additionally, he’ll have to assume more of a leadership role as Wiggins and the rest of Grayson’s senior class will be moving on following this season. Luckily for Harris, he received some good examples in leadership from both Wiggins and Schefflein.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!