4-star defensive ends pick up Clemson offers on visit

Multiple defensive linemen in the 2023 class picked up Clemson offers on Saturday while on campus for the Tigers’ “spring elite day”, their second junior day of the year.

Four-star defensive ends Hunter Osborne, TJ Searcy and AJ Hoffler all announced offers from the Tigers.

Osborne (6-4, 260), from Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, Ala.), is ranked as the No. 13 defensive lineman and No. 113 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

Searcy (6-5, 250), from Upson-Lee (Thomaston, Ga.), is ranked as the No. 28 defensive lineman and No. 176 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports, while Hoffler (6-5, 240), from Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.), is ranked as the No. 31 defensive lineman and No. 199 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

#AG2G After a great conversation with @coachski_, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!! #Allin pic.twitter.com/KyBCwrWll9 — Hunter Osborne (@hunterrosborne) March 5, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks