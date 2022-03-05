4-star Sunshine State CB announces Clemson offer

Clemson extended an offer Saturday to a four-star cornerback who was on campus for the Tigers’ junior day.

Lake Mary (Fla.) High School’s Braeden Marshall announced the offer from the Tigers on Twitter.

Marshall (5-11, 180) currently ranks as the No. 28 cornerback in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed had told Marshall that he wanted to get him on campus before Clemson pulled the trigger on an offer. The Tigers finally did with Marshall in attendance for Clemson’s Elite Visit Day on Saturday.

“I think that’s the right thing to do too,” Marshall said last month. “Not a lot of people just go build a relationship with you and then offer you. When you build a relationship before they offer you, it means something more to you because when you already have a relationship with the coach, you know that they’re really buying into you.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Clemson has already given Marshall something to think about.

“I think they really have, to be honest,” Marshall said. “It’s really early, but their first impression was a great first impression. Right now, they’d be one of the top (schools).”

