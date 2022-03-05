Another junior day visitor adds Clemson offer

Clemson extended an offer Saturday to a four-star linebacker who was on campus for the Tigers’ junior day.

Fairfax (Va.) High School’s Tony Rojas announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Saturday night.

Rojas (6-3, 200) is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Virginia, No. 12 outside linebacker and No. 210 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals.

Rojas played defensive end during his junior season at Fairfax, but plans on moving to linebacker for his final season of high school football.

For his efforts this past season, Rojas was named first-team All-Region at running back and defensive end and was also named second-team All-State at the aforementioned positions.

Potentially playing linebacker at Clemson, considering the program’s history at the position, certainly resonates with Rojas and is an intriguing option for him going forward.

“Just seeing how Clemson players have gone on to play linebacker in the NFL after playing linebacker at Clemson is interesting,” he told The Clemson Insider in January.

Rojas also has offers from North Carolina, Penn State, Boston College, Liberty, ECU, Virginia, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin and others.

