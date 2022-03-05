Bats stay quiet as Clemson softball drops series to Virginia Tech

After seven straight wins, the Clemson softball team suffered a tough loss on Friday night at home in their ACC-opening series against the Virginia Tech Hokies by a score of 6-1. On Saturday, the Tigers dropped the series with a 4-0 loss.

The Hokies came into this series 11-3 on the season while the Tigers came in 12-3. The Tigers were looking to get some redemption in Game 2 at McWhorter Stadium.

It was a slow start for the Tigers after the Hokies came in with lots of momentum Saturday. In the top of the first inning, there were two errors made by the Tigers that resulted in the Hokies taking an early lead of 2-0 that proved costly for the Tigers.

“We made some early mistakes that Virginia Tech was able to capitalize on,” said Clemson coach John Rittman. “When you’re facing a tough pitching staff, it’s hard to get behind early in the game.”

In the top of the second, the Tigers starting catcher, Aby Vieira, was injured after making contact with Jayme Bailey of the Hokies while tagging her out. JoJo Hyatt was moved to aid the Tigers at catcher after Vieira was assisted off the field. There has been no update currently on Vieria’s injury.

The Tigers continued to struggle going into the top of the third. Kelsey Bennett hit a single to right field, advancing Emma Ritter home for the Hokies to give them a 3-0 lead.

Later in the top of the fifth, the Hokies scored again after Bennett singled to right field and Emma Ritter advanced home after an error by the catcher. It was Ritter’s third run of the game for Tech.

The Tigers struggled on offense on Friday and Saturday with seven total hits between the two days. There were no runs for either team in the final two innings of the game, leaving the final score of 4-0. If the Tigers want a chance at a win Sunday, they need to come out ready to fight against the top-10 program of Virginia Tech.

The teams will finish up the series back at McWhorter Stadium at noon Sunday.

