Clemson DL target commits to another ACC school

A Clemson defensive line target in the class of 2023 committed to another ACC school on Saturday.

New Bern (N.C.) four-star Keith Sampson Jr. announced his verbal pledge to Florida State via social media while on a visit in Tallahassee.

Sampson received an offer from Clemson on Jan. 4 and attended the Tigers’ elite junior day Jan. 29.

He recently announced a revised top schools list that included Clemson and FSU along with NC State, Ohio State and South Carolina.

Sampson is ranked as high as the No. 2 prospect in North Carolina, No. 16 defensive lineman nationally and No. 130 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

