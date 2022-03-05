Clemson stomps South Carolina to win series

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson got the bats going Saturday at Segra Park and stomped South Carolina 10-2 to win the series and remain undefeated.

“It was a great win. It was great to win the series in two games. I am very proud of my guys. It was an unbelievable start by Nick Hoffman. Just his poise and composure in this moment,” Lee said following the win.

Nick Hoffman had his best game of the season. Hoffman went 5.0 innings and only gave up five hits, one run and no earned runs. Ty Olenchuk pitched two innings and gave up one hit, one run and one earned run.

South Carolina jumped on top in the first thanks to some gifts from the Tigers. The Tigers should have been out of the inning twice, but two errors allowed the Gamecocks to take a 1-0 lead.

Clemson got on the board in the fourth. With one out, Cooper Ingle singled to third. Bryar Hawkins singled to right, advancing Ingle to third. Max Wagner walked to load the bases. Ingle scored on a wild pitch. Chad Fairey singled to right to score Hawkins and Wagner. Ben Blackwell singled up the middle to score Fairey. After four, the Tigers led 4-1.

In the fifth, Tyler Corbitt singled to third. With one out, Ingle singled to third, advancing Corbitt to second. Hawkins hit what looked like it might be a double play but a throwing error allowed Corbitt to score. The Tigers led 5-1 after five.

South Carolina plated one run in the sixth.

Clemson added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Wagner doubled to left center. Fairey lined out to left center and Wagner tagged and advanced to third. Wagner scored on a wild pitch.

Thanks to some free 90s, the Tigers extended the lead in the seventh. Ingle walked before Hawkins singled. With one out, Fairey was intentionally walked. Jonathan French walked to score Ingle, then Blackwell walked to score Hawkins. Dylan Brewer hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Fairey and the Tigers led 9-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, Clemson plated another insurance run.

Attendance at Segra Park was 9,070, which is a record for a regular season Clemson-South Carolina game.

With the win, Clemson moves to 10-0 on the season. The Tigers will go for the sweep when South Carolina visits Doug Kingsmore Stadium Sunday at 3 p.m.