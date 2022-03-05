Former Tiger says it's 'very surreal' to be a Super Bowl champ

When the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, Calif. on Feb. 13, former Clemson and currents Rams offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. earned his first Super Bowl championship. Anchrum was a two-time national champion at Clemson and joined Dan Benish, K.D. Dunn, Andy Headen, Terry Kinard, Dorian O’Daniel and William Perry among Clemson players to earn both a national championship ring and a Super Bowl ring. Anchrum was a recent guest on The Players Club Podcast, hosted by former Clemson running back Darien Rencher, and talked about how it feels to be a Super Bowl champ.

“Honestly, it hasn’t set in yet. It’s very surreal,” Anchrum said. “It’s like a mountain of work just kind of coming to a climax, and you’re like wow, that really happened. Kind of like when we won the natty – it just felt like you’re the last people playing, the last two standing, and then you’re the last one standing, it’s like man, this doesn’t feel real. But it was a group effort and everyone from the staff, faculty, everybody, the players, you could just feel like hey, we emptied the tank and we’ve done everything we needed to do.”

Anchrum played in 55 career games with 37 career starts at Clemson from 2016-19, helping Clemson to three national championship berths and two national titles. He started each of his final 30 games at Clemson over his final two seasons, helping guide the Tigers to a 29-1 record in those games. He was a two-time All-ACC honoree and finished his career as one of only 23 players in Clemson history to play at least 2,500 career snaps from scrimmage.

You can watch Anchrum’s full interview with Rencher on The Players Club Podcast below:

–Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

