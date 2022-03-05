Former Tiger talks Goodwin, Renfrow at NFL Combine

Baylon Spector met with the media Friday at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The former Clemson linebacker talked about the Tigers’ new defensive coordinator/linebackers coach, Wes Goodwin.

While Spector played most of his Clemson career (2017-21) for former Tigers’ defensive coordinator Brent Venables, Goodwin made a great impression on Spector during the short time they spent together prior to the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl vs. Iowa State.

“Obviously, I loved Coach V, but Wes is great, too,” Spector said. “I only had one game with him, but from the couple weeks that we had for the bowl game, I enjoyed it. I mean, he’s Wes — I don’t know how to describe him. He’s super quiet, very smart, very intelligent, is going to do a great job with the players. I advise all players to get to know him because he’s a great guy, super funny. I enjoy the heck out of him. They’re going to do great, and I wish him the best of luck.”

Spector was also asked about Clemson legend and current Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who played with Spector at Clemson in 2017 and 2018.

“Hunter’s a great guy, a great teammate,” Spector said, via Mario Tovar. “We played golf together and he’s a fun guy to be around.”

"I enjoy the heck out of him!" -Baylon on @WesleyGoodwin pic.twitter.com/erLDNIuR7A — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 4, 2022

Asked Clemson LB Baylon Spector on #Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow: “Hunter’s a great guy, a great teammate. We played golf together and he’s a fun guy to be around.” That Clemson bond is strong #combine — Mario Tovar (@_MarioTovar) March 4, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks