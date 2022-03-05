Good news for Clemson hoops

Clemson’s leading scorer will return to action for the Tigers’ regular-season finale today.

PJ Hall is active for Clemson’s 2 p.m. game against Virginia Tech at Littlejohn Coliseum, returning the Tigers’ frontcourt to full strength for the first time in more than a month. The Tigers’ sophomore big, who’s averaging 15.5 points on the season, has missed the last three games with irritation in his left foot.

Today’s game will mark the first time Hall and senior forward Hunter Tyson have both been available since Clemson’s win over Florida State on Feb. 2. Tyson, who sustained a broken clavicle in that game, returned to the lineup Wednesday against Georgia Tech, the Tigers’ third straight win.

