NFL legacy recruit adds Clemson offer after junior day visit

Clemson extended an offer Saturday to an NFL legacy recruit who was on campus for the Tigers’ junior day.

Colton Hood — a 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior — announced the offer from the Tigers on Twitter. Hood’s uncle, Roderick, played eight seasons in the NFL after starring at Auburn University

The Eagles Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) three-star prospect, currently ranks as the No. 50 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

After already listing offers from a half-dozen Power 5 schools, Colton has since picked up offers from Boston College, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Coastal Carolina, ECU, Indiana Kansas, UCF, Pitt, Penn State, Vanderbilt, North Carolina, Liberty and Duke.

Now, he has an offer from Clemson in hand.

“I always liked Clemson,” Hood said. “I’ve always seen them on TV winning national championships. It’s a big deal for me to hear from them.”

