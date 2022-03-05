Spiller names his top five Clemson offensive playmakers ever

Former Clemson great C.J. Spiller was a guest this week on The Players Club Podcast, hosted by former Clemson running back Darien Rencher.

The Clemson legend and Tigers’ current running backs coach was asked by Rencher to list the top five offensive playmakers to ever come through Tiger Town, in his opinion.

Spiller, in no particular order, named his top five of running backs Travis Etienne, James Davis and Raymond Priester, quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

Spiller also named quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Tajh Boyd, wide receivers Mike Williams and DeAndre Hopkins, and running Andre Ellington as honorable mentions.

You can watch Spiller talk with Rencher about his top five Clemson offensive playmakers ever below:

