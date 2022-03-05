Thomas explains why he returned to Clemson — and why Swinney was 'so surprised'

Dabo Swinney was going to look into the transfer portal for Xavier Thomas’ replacement — or so he thought.

Thomas went to Swinney’s office and told his head coach that he intended to return to Clemson for his final year of eligibility. Swinney was happy to have one of his best players back in the fold and yet, he was still a little surprised.

“I guess he thought that I had the year that I wanted and he thought I was gonna go to the next level,” Thomas said. “That was an average year — in my opinion — and I know what I have in the tank. I know what I can do. So that’s why he was so surprised.”

What does Thomas see as an exceptional year?

Most of that’s between Thomas and himself, but he clearly stated that he wanted to reach double-digit sacks this season. While he led the team in quarterback pressures (17) just a season prior, Thomas feels like he needs to finish plays going forward.

Thomas finished his 2021 campaign with 3.5 sacks.

He was named a third-team All-ACC selection, added all-conference honors from PFF (second team) and was credited with 27 tackles (5.5 for loss) and two forced fumbles.

In the first half of last season, Thomas had his eyes set on the NFL. Then, he began to second-guess himself. He realized what he really wanted to do and didn’t feel like many people were able to truly see what he was fully capable of.

Thomas received a grade from the NFL’s College Advisory Committee. He wasn’t focused on the grade itself though because he knows what he’d be able to do and showcase at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“All of that varies,” Thomas said with a smile. “A lot of people didn’t know, they thought I was gonna run a 4.8 at the combine or something like that, but people don’t really know how fast I am. I can bust 4.4 out there, but they don’t know that yet.”

That wasn’t why he ultimately elected to return to Clemson, though. The main factor at play is what he did and didn’t accomplish last season. He felt he had some unfinished business to attend to before he could make that jump to the next level.

Another factor at play was the amount of talent that Clemson was returning to its defensive line room, which has been nicknamed: The Avengers.

“That made it a lot easier,” Thomas said. “It just gives you that vision of the 2018 D-line that I was here with. It just gives you that great vision that the guys we got here, we could be one of the best ever to do it.”

Thomas, who is a Marvel buff himself, landed on Thor. That was an easy decision for him because the God of Thunder is his favorite character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Avengers moniker for the defensive line was the brainchild of both Thomas and KJ Henry, who are both equally big Marvel fanatics. While they have a very close relationship, their respective decisions to return to Clemson were independent of each other.

Henry had no clue Thomas was coming back, neither did a lot of people.

“I completely surprised him,” Thomas said of Henry. “He was kind of mad that I didn’t tell him, but he was happy that I was coming back.”

Keeping that a secret from Henry and the rest of his teammates was no easy task. Thomas had to remind Swinney a couple of times to not say anything to the team before the end of the season banquet.

Thomas is back in the fold and aiming to be down to around 255-pounds by the end of the spring. It’s only a matter of time before he’s no longer Clemson’s best kept secret and a household name in College Football.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!