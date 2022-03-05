Tigers offer 4-star Texas tight end

A four-star tight end from the Lone Star State picked up an offer from Clemson on Saturday while on campus for the Tigers’ junior day.

Bridgeland High School (Cypress, Texas)’s Reid Mikeska announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Saturday night.

Mikeska, who was born in the Carolinas, has a cousin that goes to Clemson and all his family lives in the area. He told The Clemson Insider earlier this year that an offer from the Tigers would “mean everything” to him.

“Ever since I was a kid, I loved Clemson,” he said. “It would mean a lot. It would be huge for me.”

How would Mikeska describe himself as a player to someone who’s never seen him play before?

“I would definitely describe myself as a big, physical, athletic tight end, who can play it all,” he said. “I play in the slot, I play H-back and I play hand in the dirt. I can just do anything that an offense would need me to do.”

According to Mikeska, Clemson tight ends coach Kyle Richardson loves his size, how he moves and his blocking.

“He’s a fan of how I can do it all,” Mikeska added.

