Alabama DB, family loved first Clemson visit

A talented defensive back prospect from Alabama visited Clemson for the first time on Saturday and came away from the visit very impressed.

Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) 2023 cornerback Quintavious Billingsley was among the recruits on campus for the Tigers’ “spring elite day” — their second junior day of the year.

“For my first visit it was great,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Billingsley was accompanied on the trip to Tiger Town by his mom, dad and brother.

“They definitely enjoyed themselves,” he said. “I could tell from all the smiles.”

Billingsley pointed to Clemson’s coaching staff when asked what stood out most to him about the visit experience.

“The coaches really showed that if you come here, they will take care of you,” he said.

Billingsley spent time with multiple members of the Tigers’ staff, all of whom conveyed a similar message to the 5-foot-11, 170-pound junior.

“There was a number of different coaches that spoke with me, and they all gave the same message, just was told differently,” he said. “But the message was basically saying that if you come to Clemson you are going to be a family and if you come there, you won’t regret it.”

Leading up to Saturday’s visit, Billingsley had been staying in contact with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, who told Billingsley that he likes his size and sees “untapped potential” in him.

Based on his conversations with Reed and other coaches on Saturday, did Billingsley gain a better understanding of where he stands with the Tigers at this point in the recruiting process?

“Definitely the visit gave me a better feel for where I am,” he said. “Coach Reed was talking to me and he said, ‘It’s coming,’ so hopefully I get some good news soon.”

Billingsley, who received his first offer from Akron in late February, is keeping his fingers crossed for a future offer from the Tigers.

“It would mean a lot,” he said, “and just from one visit, Clemson would be one of those top schools for me.”

Billingsley hails from Central High, the same school that produced Clemson rising junior receiver E.J. Williams, former Clemson wideout Justyn Ross and former Tiger safety Ray Thornton, who transferred to South Florida this offseason. Billingsley and Williams grew up playing basketball together.

Last year for the Red Devils, Billingsley finished his junior campaign with 24 tackles, including 14 solo tackles and three for loss, to go with a couple of interceptions. He allowed only one touchdown all season.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks