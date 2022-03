Clemson is going for the sweep over South Carolina and they have the lead early. The Tigers jumped out front in the fourth inning.

Bryar Hawkins singled before Max Wagner reached on a fielder’s choice. Chad Fairey laid down a perfect bunt to move the runners over. Jonathan French walked to load the bases. Ben Blackwell was hit by a pitch to score Hawkins. Dylan Brewer singled up the middle to score Wagner and Fairey.

After four the Tigers lead the Gamecocks 3-0 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.