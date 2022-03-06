Georgia DB talks 'mind-blowing' Clemson offer with TCI

On his car ride back home, Robert Billings had to keep pinching himself.

It’s gonna take some time for that shock to wear off.

The junior safety out of Georgia’s Milton High School had just been offered by Clemson. Prior to announcing his offer on Twitter, Billings talked with The Clemson Insider in an exclusive phone interview. To say he was excited would be an understatement.

“I’m still mind blown right now,” Billings said. “It’s just mind-blowing. But, me and Coach (Mickey) Conn had a conversation before and he told me they don’t offer kids that hadn’t been on the campus. He wanted to get me on campus as soon as possible and he extended the offer to me.”

He was on campus on Saturday for Clemson’s Elite Visit Day and left with an offer from the Tigers in hand.

What does that mean to Billings?

“All my hard work has paid off,” he said. “I’m being recognized by one of the greatest programs in the nation.”

Conn told Billings that he had been watching him for a long time and Clemson wanted to see at least two years of varsity film.

“He said he liked me as a person, liked my family, liked my parents, who came on the visit with me,” Billings said of Conn. “He likes us as a family and is connected with us.”

Saturday’s visit provided Billings with the opportunity to get a better feel for Clemson’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Billings got more time to sit down and talk with Conn and they got to get to know each other.

According to Billings, Conn provided some insight regarding his coaching style, how he develops players and how Clemson develops you as a person, even after you play football.

Billings had the chance to shake Dabo Swinney’s hand and pose for a picture with Clemson’s head coach. Swinney spoke for over two hours and showed a presentation to the group of prospects on campus.

All in all, the Tigers certainly helped themselves this weekend with Billings and his recruitment, especially with Clemson’s patented family atmosphere.

“A lot of colleges say family, but this was really family,” Billings said. “The coaches have the kids on the practice field running around just being kids. It just feels like a family vibe. Their wives are there. It’s family for real.”

Where does Clemson currently stand in Billings’ recruitment?

“Definitely one of my top choices right now,” he said. “Definitely one of my top schools and I would definitely consider going here, especially after the offer.”

