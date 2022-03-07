Alabama 4-star forward dishes on Clemson offer, recaps visit

Fresh off a state championship victory, Jacksonville (Ala.) School four-star power forward Cade Phillips was on campus and in attendance for Clemson’s 63-59 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Phillips, who earned an offer from the Tigers following Saturday’s win.

“My family and I had a meeting with Coach (Brad) Brownell after the game and had a good talk about everything they have to offer and then he offered me,” Phillips said. “It was great to get the offer, especially with them fixing to start their ACC tournament.”

How did Phillips enjoy his visit to Clemson?

“It was very fun,” he said. “Clemson is a really cool town and it’s always good to watch a good game, especially with coming out with the W.”

While he was on campus, Phillips said he was told by Clemson’s staff how he could develop into a really good player and get to compete for a spot there from Day 1.

While he’s a slightly different player from PJ Hall, they have a very similar build. Phillips liked how Clemson utilized its star player against Virginia Tech and added that, “It was good to watch him and see how they used him.”

Phillips describes himself as an “explosive athlete,” who can do a little bit of everything. Mainly, the Alabama native can guard 1-5 and use his athletic to block shots and stay in front of guards.

The past 24 hours or so have been quite the whirlwind for Phillips — a 6-foot-9, 205-pound junior — who ranks as the No. 8 power forward and No. 60 overall prospect nationally in the 2023 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite.

“It’s been a great time,” Phillips said, “and I got to share this visit and offer with my best friend and teammate, who also got offered by them (Saturday), so it has definitely been an awesome time.”

Phillips, of course, is referring to John Broom, who also earned an offer from the Tigers this weekend. Saturday marked Broom’s second unofficial visit to campus. He visited Clemson on Oct. 30, 2021, and was also in attendance for the football team’s 30-20 win over Florida State.

“John’s my best friend and it’s awesome to be able to go through this recruitment process with him,” Phillips said of Broom. “It’s something that not many people get to experience, much less with a friend.”

Playing alongside Broom, Phillips enjoyed a fantastic junior year. He battled a stress reaction in his foot, which caused him to miss nine games. Though, Phillips was able to come back for the first round of the playoffs and close things out with him and his teammates on Friday.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!