Clemson baseball cracks latest top 25 rankings

The latest college baseball rankings were released on Monday morning.

Clemson (11-0) is now ranked No. 18 by Perfect Game, No. 19 by D1Baseball and No. 21 by Baseball America.

Over the weekend, the Tigers notched their first sweep of South Carolina since 1999. It was the Clemson’s first sweep of at least three games against the Gamecocks since 1996 when Clemson beat them four times.

The 11-0 start marks Clemson’s best start since 2002, when the Tigers began 13-0 that season.

