Clemson solidifies its spot as a top school for 4-star Sunshine State CB after offer, visit

Braeden Marshall couldn’t remember his exact reaction when he found out that he was being offered by Clemson, but the four-star cornerback out of Lake Mary (Fla.) High School insisted that his heart dropped when he found out the good news.

“It’s a blessing just to know that I have an opportunity to go there,” Marshall told The Clemson Insider. “I had a great time. I had a great visit yesterday at Clemson. I had a great time spending time with the coaches and learning more about how they coach and what Clemson’s all about.”

Marshall previously told TCI that Mike Reed wanted to get him on campus and further build that relationship before he pulled the trigger on an offer. Well, Saturday, Marshall finally made it on campus and received an offer from Clemson’s cornerbacks coach.

“It means a lot,” Marshall said, “like I said, just knowing that it’s Clemson. Having the opportunity to play there and having the ability to be coached by one of the best cornerback coaches in the nation, it means a lot.”

Saturday marked the first time that Marshall was able to meet Reed in person. Right off the bat, he was able to see just how much Clemson’s cornerbacks coach cares for his players. Marshall continued, “He wants the best for his players. He wants to develop his players as players and he wants to develop them as men. Knowing that means a lot.”

Marshall is a big fan of the way Reed coaches. If a player makes a mistake, he’s gonna break it down and show them, so they really know what to do the next time around. A coach like Reed is somebody that Marshall would want to play for, he said.

Saturday was also Marshall’s first time getting on campus. The visit exceeded his expectations and then some. It was better than he thought it was gonna be.”

“It’s a beautiful place,” he said of Clemson. “It’s a place where you can build relationships that are family. Coach Swinney, also really preached about how big Clemson is as a family and a lot of people care for you at Clemson.”

Marshall’s favorite part of being on campus was getting to hear Dabo Swinney’s message at the end of his visit. As previously stated, the head coach’s presentation lasted over two hours, but he was able to captivate everyone’s attention, including Marshall’s.

“Just knowing that he wants his players to really come out with a degree,” Marshall said of Swinney, “a lot of coaches really just care about players and how they play. That’s not Coach Swinney. Coach Swinney cares about their future life and wants them to be successful in life.”

Now that he has an offer from the Tigers, Marshall considers Clemson one of his top-3 schools.

