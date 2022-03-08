5-star, nation's No. 1-ranked prospect set to visit Clemson this weekend

The country’s top-ranked prospect in the 2024 recruiting class will be back in Tiger Town this weekend.

Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.) five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis announced on social media that he is set to visit Clemson on Saturday.

Davis (6-0, 185) is rated as a five-star prospect by Rivals, while 247Sports ranks him as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class, regardless of position.

Clemson previously played host to Davis for the Wake Forest game last November. He also participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp last June.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Davis at his high school in July.

“I like it a lot,” Davis said to TCI of Clemson. “You look at the quarterback tradition there with Tajh Boyd starting it off, then (Deshaun) Watson, then Trevor (Lawrence), and DJ (Uiagalelei), that’s a pretty heavy-hitting quarterback class right there. Coach (Brandon) Streeter’s proven that he knows how to develop quarterbacks for the next level. I like Clemson a lot.”

Davis holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others.

I will be at Clemson this Saturday🐅📍#ALLIN @CoachStreeter — Jadyn Davis (@iamjadyndavis) March 8, 2022

