Clemson's linebackers transitioning with 'dynamic' group

Clemson may no longer have quite the experience and proven production at the second level of the defense that it’s been used to in recent years, but there’s a certain collective skill set this year’s group of linebackers possesses that could help make up for that.

“I think we’re going to be incredibly fast and athletic,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “Dynamic is probably the word for the group that we have.”

The group no longer includes veterans James Skalski and Baylon Spector, who combined for 11 years in the Tigers’ program and started alongside each other for multiple seasons. Skalski, Clemson’s middle linebacker, was the team’s leading tackler during his sixth and final season with the Tigers while Spector was right behind him on the weak side.

The Tigers are retooling without them at the position, using the athleticism of some of their younger players to get their best three linebackers on the field this spring. That means Trenton Simpson is sliding inside to take over at Spector’s old spot while rising sophomore Barrett Carter will go through the spring as the top option at the sam/nickel position vacated by Simpson.

Simpson was third on the team in tackles behind his running mates at the position last season, and he proved to be Clemson’s best pass-rushing ‘backer. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder finished second on the team in sacks (6) and tackles for loss (12) and still figures to be used as a blitzer often in new defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin’s scheme.

Meanwhile, Clemson’s coaching staff has raved about Carter’s speed and athleticism ever since he signed with the Tigers as a five-star athlete during the 2021 recruiting cycle. Swinney said Carter, who played in all 13 games this past season, owns a skill set that could even be used at safety in a pinch.

“He gives us a very unique guy at that spot,” Swinney said of Carter.

The most heated competition this spring may be in the middle with LaVonta Bentley and Keith McGuire being the primary candidates to replace Skalski, though rising sophomore Jeremiah Trotter will also throw his hat in the ring. Swinney said Trotter, another former five-star signee, is as talented of a linebacker as he’s signed during his time as the coach at Clemson.

“He’s a true, bonafide dude, and he can play the Mike or the Will,” Swinney said. “It’s a fun group. They’ll be fun to watch this spring. And I think the future is really bright right now and really bright for the future of that position.”

