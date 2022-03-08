ESPN draft analyst says this admission from Booth ‘was really big for him’

This ESPN NFL Draft analyst says he’s the leader of the Andrew Booth fan club.

Jordan Reid said during an interview with Eric Mac Lain and Kelly Gramlich on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast that he loves Booth and hopes to see the former Clemson cornerback work out at the Tigers’ Pro Day on March 17 after he was unable to participate in on-field drills at the NFL Combine on Sunday due to a quad injury.

“I’m a huge Andrew Booth fan. I’m probably the leader of the Andrew Booth train,” Reid said. “I’m a big fan of him, and I want to go down to Clemson to actually see him at the Pro Day, so hopefully he’s able to perform. I had a really good talk with him during his podium session at the combine, and he said he strained his quad. He was like warming up for 40s (40-yard dash) during the Monday leading up to the event, so hopefully he’s able to get healthy and perform.”

When he watches and evaluates Booth, a few traits possessed by the 2021 first-team All-ACC selection stick out to Reid.

“His body control, his athleticism and just his competitive drive are the three things that really stand out about him,” Reid said. “And I told him, you give up a 10-yard reception, and it’s like you gave up the game-winning touchdown. But he’s really hard on himself and he just hates giving up receptions.”

At the combine, Reid spoke with Booth about Clemson’s game at NC State last season, when Booth allowed a couple of touchdowns in the Tigers’ 27-21, double-overtime loss to the Wolfpack on Sept. 25.

According to Reid, Booth made the admission that he underestimated NC State going into the game and learned a valuable lesson from the loss.

“I wanted to make sure to ask him about that NC State game,” Reid said. “I think that was one of the worst games of his career. And he went up against a really talented receiver in Emeka Emezie, who I think is going to be a steal for somebody in the late rounds. But he was just like, he learned that he doesn’t need to underestimate anybody going into any game. He admitted that he kind of took NC State lightly, and they ended up beating Clemson in that game. So, just hearing him say that and admit that, I thought was really big for him.”

Booth is widely expected to be taken early in the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30 in Las Vegas), with mock drafts projecting him to go as high as No. 8 overall or as low as early in the second round.

Reid sees the New England Patriots (No. 21 overall pick in first round) and Buffalo Bills (No. 25 overall pick in first round) as a couple of potential landing spots for Booth.

“He shouldn’t get past the Patriots at 21, honestly,” Reid said. “I think he would be a great fit there. But obviously him not performing at the combine, there’s going to be some questions out there. But I think 25 to the Bills would be a great spot for him, too. Just these cornerback-needy teams, I think he’s a starter right away. I think if he was able to perform at the combine, he was going to put up some freaky numbers. But it’s just unfortunate that we were unable to see him.”

Booth tallied 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions in 11 games (all starts) as a junior last season. He was a finalist for the Blanchard-Rodgers Trophy, presented to the top college player either in or from the state of South Carolina.

The former five-star prospect from Dacula, Ga., recorded 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) in 981 defensive snaps over 35 career games (15 starts) from 2019-21.

That’s a wrap for the #NFLCombine, and we are breaking it all down with my man @Jordan_Reid! Who help themselves the most?? Tune in and find out, LET’S GO!!! https://t.co/VWiHaGYKXF — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) March 7, 2022

