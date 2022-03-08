Versatile in-state athlete details ‘amazing’ Clemson visit

A versatile in-state prospect drawing interest from Clemson made his first visit to campus last weekend and did not leave disappointed at all after his experience in Tiger Town.

Sumter (S.C.) High School 2023 athlete Zyeir Gamble attended the Tigers’ second junior day of the year – their “spring elite day” – last Saturday and came away from the visit very impressed, especially by the family vibe he felt from the coaching staff.

“Clemson was amazing, like the staff, all that,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I loved how they were big on family. Every coach that got up there and introduced themselves, they talked about their family. I’m a big family guy.”

One of Dabo Swinney’s mantras for the vision of his program – “to serve a player’s heart, not his talent” – also made a big impression on Gamble.

“They don’t just love your talent, they love your heart and they’re reaching out to your heart. That really got to me,” he said. “Dabo, he cares about the football thing, but first he wants to get you out there and you know you’re going to graduate once you go to Clemson.”

“I just loved how he’s going to get his players to graduate, he sees a life after football, and he just really cares about his players,” Gamble added.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound junior enjoyed taking in the Tigers’ spring practice Saturday as well and saw similarities between it and his team’s practices at Sumter.

“Their practice kind of reminds me of ours a little bit,” he said. “Like everything, they’re moving fast, getting from station to station and field to field. I loved the practice.”

Clemson is looking at Gamble as a safety, and safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn – Gamble’s primary recruiter – extended his invitation to the junior day.

“He’s a great man,” Gamble said. “I loved how he was coaching yesterday. He was the energized person up there in coaching the safeties, and how he wants you to come there and work, I love that.”

Gamble and Conn had been in contact prior to Saturday’s visit, but it marked their first time getting to meet each other in person.

What was Conn’s overall message to Gamble when they spoke while he was on campus?

“He was just telling me to keep working, we’re building a relationship and Clemson’s all about relationships, and we’re going to get our bond tighter,” Gamble said.

For Sumter, Gambles sees action in all three phases of the game, lining up at running back and wide receiver on offense, safety, cornerback and nickel on defense, and kick returner and punt returner on special teams. Last season, he totaled 1,065 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns on offense/special teams to go with 40 total tackles, nine interceptions, six pass breakups and two defensive scores.

Gamble holds an offer from Charlotte. Along with Clemson, schools such as South Carolina, East Carolina and Elon are showing interest in Gamble, who is primarily being recruited as a defensive back.

“I’m versatile,” Gamble said, describing himself as a DB. “I love to come downhill and hit you, and once they put the ball in the air, I’m going to get the ball, too.”

Gamble, of course, would love to get an offer from Clemson and have the chance to suit up for the Tigers.

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “Clemson plays on a big stage. They play the best of the best, and for me to get there and play the best of the best, man, I would love it.”

Gamble also went to Charlotte for its junior day in January and is looking to visit South Carolina and Elon later this month. Last season, he made game-day visits to Charlotte, East Carolina, Virginia Tech and NC State.

