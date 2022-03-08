Where is Booth projected in these post-combine mock drafts?

“The Eagles getting a chance to add a second impact player on the outside opposite of Darius Slay is too good to ignore at this point,” The Draft Network’s Kyle Crabbs wrote. “TDN is seemingly a bit higher on Booth Jr. than the league, but when you watch his tape, he’s clearly a high-impact prospect who should be able to step into a starting role quickly. Playing (and learning) opposite Slay? That’s a recipe for success.”

Pro Football Network, meanwhile, projects Booth to be picked by the Buffalo Bills with the 25th overall selection in the first round.

“Andrew Booth Jr. didn’t test at the 2022 NFL Combine, opting to instead wait for his pro day,” Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings wrote. “It’s a sensible move, and it made even more sensible by the fact that Booth tweaked his hamstring while training for the event in Indianapolis. Even so, without numbers to grapple to, Booth may slip in the eyes of scouts, at least in the immediate timeline. It already seems like the media is higher on him than the NFL.

“Even so, I think Booth is a first-round talent. And if he falls to a certain point, a team like Buffalo should absolutely pull the trigger. Booth has one of the best length/athleticism combinations in the early rounds, and he compounds it with strong run support and acrobatic playmaking ability at the catch point. Opposite Tre’Davious White, Booth can help the Bills ensure that “13 seconds” never happens again.”

CBS Sports sees Booth coming off the board three picks later at No. 28 overall to the Green Bay Packers.

“Andrew Booth had a strong ’21 season for Clemson and he’s only going to get better with experience,” CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson wrote. “In Green Bay, Jaire Alexander is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and while Eric Stokes had a strong rookie campaign, you can never have enough good young cornerbacks.”

Booth tallied 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions in 11 games (all starts) as a junior last season. He was a finalist for the Blanchard-Rodgers Trophy, presented to the top college player either in or from the state of South Carolina.

The former five-star prospect from Dacula, Ga., recorded 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) in 981 defensive snaps over 35 career games (15 starts) from 2019-21.

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.