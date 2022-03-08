Who's next up for the Clemson defense? Former Tiger weighs in

At the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week, Fran Duffy of PhiladelphiaEagles.com caught up with former Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector.

Duffy asked Spector who he expects to be next up for the Tigers’ defense and who people should be looking out for next season.

Spector named a couple of Clemson linebackers — redshirt junior and Pennsylvania native Keith Maguire, and sophomore Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the son of Jeremiah Trotter, Sr., a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker who spent the majority of his 12-year NFL career with the Eagles and is in the Eagles Hall of Fame.

“Jeremiah Trotter. He. Can. Play. Football,” Spector said, via Duffy. “It only took like two weeks watching him in spring ball. It’s like this kid’s got really good instincts. He’s got a nose for the football. I’m excited for him. Give a shout out to Keith Maguire too, another Philly guy. Both of them up there. Just two guys that have I mean, Keith’s a little bit older but both have really good talent. A lot of speed. Can play the game of football.”

Trotter enters the 2022 season following a true freshman campaign in 2021 during which he notched 22 tackles (one for loss) and a sack while playing 59 defensive snaps and key special teams roles in 13 games.

Maguire heads into 2022 with 33 tackles (4.0 for loss), a forced fumble, an interception and two pass breakups in 208 defensive snaps over 28 career games.

One of my favorite quotes from this week that #Eagles fans will enjoy? I talked with @ClemsonFB LB Baylon Spector and asked who he expected to be next up for that defense … who did we need to be watching for next year? His answer? Jeremiah Trotter@JTrotter_54 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/0mCWOb09Jf — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) March 7, 2022

