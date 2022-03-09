Clemson downs Michigan State to remain undefeated

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Clemson pitching combined for a six-hitter and the Tigers downed Michigan State 4-2 Wednesday night at Fluor Field.

Billy Barlow got the start for Clemson and pitched a gem. The freshman went 6.0 innings and only gave up two hits, one run and no earned runs.

The Tigers took the lead in the top of the third. With one out, Dylan Brewer walked. Tyler Corbitt singled to right, advancing Brewer to third. Caden Grice hit a single to left to score Brewer and put Clemson up 1-0.

Michigan State got its first hit of the game in the bottom of the fifth. The Spartans singled twice in the inning, and with the help of two errors, tied the game 1-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, the leadoff batter for Michigan State’s hit was initially called a home run. But the ball had hit the top of the wall and bounced back onto the field. Monte Lee asked for the umpires to get together to discuss the call and it was reversed. There was no replay available for the game. Great pitching from the bullpen stranded the runner at second.

Clemson took the lead in the eighth with the help of some “free 90s”. Corbitt reached on a leadoff error. Grice was hit by a pitch before Cooper Ingle walked to load the bases. Max Wagner was hit by a pitch to score Corbitt. Jonathan French reached on a fielding error and Grice scored on the play and the Tigers led 3-1.

In the top of the ninth, Benjamin Blackwell hit a leadoff single to center. Brewer moved him over with a bunt. Corbitt reached on a throwing error and Blackwell scored.

With the win, Clemson moved to 11-0 on the season. The Tigers begin a series with Northeastern Friday at 4 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.