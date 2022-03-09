Clemson will play host to big-time o-linemen this weekend

Clemson is set to host a few big-time offensive line prospects in the class of 2024 this weekend.

As The Clemson Insider previously reported, Woodland (Dorchester, S.C.) four-star Kam Pringle will be on campus this Saturday, March 12, and he confirmed that again via Twitter on Wednesday morning.

This will be a chance for Pringle to meet with Thomas Austin for the first time since the latter was named Clemson’s offensive line coach. Fortunately for Pringle, he has started to build a relationship with Austin, when he camped at Clemson this past summer.

“I definitely like Coach Austin a lot,” he said. “When I went up to camp, Coach Caldwell called the drills, he told people what to do, but, Coach Austin was the one coordinating everything. He made sure that he let Coach Austin get more up close with us than he did because I guess he already knew what he was planning on doing.

“Me and Coach Austin are definitely building a decent relationship. He’s definitely kind of Coach Caldwell-style. He played for Coach Caldwell, I think, and he’s coached under him. He knows how to put guys in the league and how to get O-linemen better.”

TCI also previously reported that Centennial (Roswell, Ga.)’s Daniel Calhoun will visit Clemson on March 12, and he confirmed that via Twitter on Wednesday morning as well.

Calhoun is rated as a five-star by Rivals, which considers him the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2024 class regardless of position.

Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) four-star Waltclaire Flynn Jr. also announced via Twitter on Wednesday morning that he’ll be at Clemson this weekend.

Flynn is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman and No. 50 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

