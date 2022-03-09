Goodrich the only ACC corner that can say this

Clemson’s Mario Goodrich is the only cornerback that played in the ACC last season who can say this.

According to Pro Football Focus, Goodrich is the lone ACC corner that had a coverage grade above 80 last season.

A 2021 first-team All-ACC selection, Goodrich was also named as a third-team All-American by PFF. Additionally, he earned first-team all-conference nods from the AP and PFF and a second-team selection from Phil Steele. He was credited with 48 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 12 games (all starts), and was named MVP of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl in his final game as a Tiger.

Goodrich ran a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, but sat out of the defensive back drills after feeling his ribs tighten up following the run. He is expected to run again and do DB drills at Clemson’s Pro Day on March 17.

Pro Football Network this week projected Goodrich to be a sixth-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, predicting him to be taken by the Houston Texans with the 182nd overall pick.

Mario Goodrich: Only ACC Cornerback with a coverage grade above 80 last season🔒 pic.twitter.com/xhUGXpVZLl — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 9, 2022

