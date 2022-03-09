NFL reunion in the works for this former Tiger?

Could a reunion be in the works for this former Clemson standout and his old NFL team?

On Wednesday, former Tiger defensive end Shaq Lawson tweeted out a short video of him in a Buffalo Bills uniform.

After Bills safety Jordan Poyer responded to Lawson’s tweet with eight eyeball emojis, Lawson made it crystal clear what the point of his tweet was.

“I am trying come back home. I miss y’all boys it been long two years,” Lawson tweeted. Shortly after the exchange between Lawson and Poyer, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Twitter that he has been told “there’s mutual interest in Shaq Lawson returning to Buffalo but nothing is imminent on a deal.” A first-round pick out of Clemson by the Bills in 2016 (19th overall), Lawson spent four seasons (2016-19) in Buffalo before signing with the Miami Dolphins as a free agent prior to the 2020 season. The Houston Texans acquired Lawson from the Dolphins last March in exchange for inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney, then Lawson was traded for a second time in 2021 when he was acquired by the New York Jets from the Texans on Aug. 30 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. The Jets released Lawson in January. He played in 14 games for the Jets this past season, tallying 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and two passes defended. Lawson has 163 tackles, 34 TFLs and 21.5 sacks in 78 career NFL games (31 starts).

I am trying come back home. I miss y’all boys it been long two years https://t.co/dcQay6GBnw — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) March 9, 2022

I'm told there's mutual interest in Shaq Lawson returning to Buffalo but nothing is imminent on a deal. Lawson had 6.5 sacks for the Bills in 2019. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 9, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks