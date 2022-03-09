No. 15 Clemson overtakes Mercer in mid-week shutout

No. 17/15 Clemson came away with the shutout win Wednesday evening over the Mercer Bears with a score of 3-0 at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson. The second inning proved to be the difference maker for the Tigers, scoring all three runs on the day thanks to Maddie Moore’s RBI double and McKenzie Clark’s two-run double to center.

Left-hander Millie Thompson earns the win for the Tigers in the circle, improving to 3-1 on the year, and Brooke McCubbin walks away with the save. Freshman right-hander Hannah Pitts draws the loss for the Bears.

The Tigers are now 12-1 this season when they are the first to score no matter the inning.

After a scoreless first inning, the Tigers quickly got on the board in the bottom of the second with Moore’s RBI double to right center and Clark’s two-run double to put Clemson up by three after two, eventually good for a final score of 3-0. With the win, the Tigers improve to 13-6 on the season.

Clemson hosts the Tiger Invitational this weekend at McWhorter Stadium with opponents in Illinois and Liberty. The Tigers open up play against Liberty on Saturday, March 12, with first pitch scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on ACCNX.

