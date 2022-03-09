Swinney gives injury updates on a couple of offensive players

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media on Wednesday following the Tigers’ spring practice and gave injury updates on a couple of offensive players.

Swinney said sophomore tight end Jake Briningstool has a hip pointer, while redshirt freshman wide receiver Troy Stellato pulled his hamstring and has been out since the first day of spring practice.

Swinney said both Briningstool and Stellato have been limited in practice, wearing yellow jerseys.

A unanimous four-star prospect from the three major recruiting services who was also a unanimous top-100 national player coming out of Ravenwood High School (Brentwood, Tenn.), Briningstool caught three passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in 102 snaps over eight games in ascending the depth chart as a true freshman in 2021.

Stellato, a national top-300 player by all services coming out of Cardinal Gibbons High School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), played 23 snaps in two games last season and gained 15 yards on two receptions.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks