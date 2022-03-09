Swinney gives injury updates on two Clemson corners

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media on Wednesday following the Tigers’ spring practice and gave injury updates on a couple of cornerbacks.

Swinney said junior Fred Davis (ankle) is still in a green jersey, which means a player can participate in most drills but can’t participate in any live (tackling) drills.

Swinney said they’re still not letting Davis tackle or do anything full speed yet. He has a little bit of soreness, according to Swinney, who said he will be fine.

As for freshman Jeadyn Lukus, Swinney said they are going to let him practice until spring break and then they will have him undergo clean-up surgery on his shoulder so that he is 100 percent when things ramp up.

Lukus is a former five-star prospect and unanimous national top-60 player from nearby Mauldin High School.

Davis enters the 2022 season credited with 19 tackles (0.5 for loss) and two pass breakups in 320 snaps over 20 career games.

