What They Are Saying: Mike Williams' big contract extension

By March 9, 2022 12:30 pm

By

On Tuesday, former Clemson star wide receiver Mike Williams signed a multi-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers. 

It’s a three-year, $60 million contract that includes $40 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

Williams, who has spent all of his NFL career (2017-21) with the Chargers after being selected by the franchise with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, recorded career highs with 76 receptions and 1,146 receiving yards in 16 games last season, to go with nine touchdowns (one shy of his career high of 10 in 2018).

After the news of Williams’ big contract extension broke, social media was abuzz with reactions. Check out what they’re saying about Williams and his new deal below:

