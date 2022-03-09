What They Are Saying: Mike Williams' big contract extension

On Tuesday, former Clemson star wide receiver Mike Williams signed a multi-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s a three-year, $60 million contract that includes $40 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

Williams, who has spent all of his NFL career (2017-21) with the Chargers after being selected by the franchise with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, recorded career highs with 76 receptions and 1,146 receiving yards in 16 games last season, to go with nine touchdowns (one shy of his career high of 10 in 2018).

After the news of Williams’ big contract extension broke, social media was abuzz with reactions. Check out what they’re saying about Williams and his new deal below:

whoLe lottA pic.twitter.com/N5cZshNqqu — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) March 8, 2022

like mike !!!!! pic.twitter.com/244wEWhE3T — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) March 8, 2022

3 pretty best friends pic.twitter.com/BXKeZSLKtu — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) March 9, 2022

this is why u never let anyone hold ur phone pic.twitter.com/RfmezGUNpD — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) March 9, 2022

excuse our language pic.twitter.com/hoBgmMtUY0 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) March 9, 2022

Mike Williams and *Chargers have a deal that will include $40M guaranteed at signing, per source. Chargers were determined to keep him. https://t.co/3y3TbxW7jz — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 8, 2022

Back up the brinks truck 💰💰💰 https://t.co/7I4POnwWKH — Gabe DeVoe (@GabeDeVoe10) March 8, 2022

Nice chunk of change for Mike Williams, and well-deserved. He plays big in critical moments of the game. https://t.co/G0jhjjr1AK — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) March 8, 2022

The Chargers weren't going to let Mike Williams go. They gave him 60 million reasons to stay. https://t.co/hkvZUbSz65 — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) March 8, 2022

And there it is. The Chargers love Mike Williams and now they’re showing him the money https://t.co/IOKOaJjdoK — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) March 8, 2022

Seven of Mike Williams’s nine receiving touchdowns in 2021 came in the fourth quarter. Five of Williams’ nine receptions of 40 yards or more in ‘21 came in the fourth quarter or OT. Not only was MW reliable last season, he was clutch. — Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) March 8, 2022

"He deflects attention, deflects praise, but people don't realize how competitive that guy is. When it's time to show up, he's gonna show up." – Chargers receivers coach Chris Beatty on Mike Williams https://t.co/ClkTQPBUf0 — Hayley Elwood (@HayleyElwood) March 8, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks