Game Time Moved for Friday's Baseball Game

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather, Friday’s game between Northeastern and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is now scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Live video for the game is available on ACC Network Extra, and audio will air on Clemson Athletic Network beginning with the pregame show at 1:30 p.m. Tickets for the game are available at ClemsonTigers.com.

