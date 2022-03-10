Huge new offer for top Clemson Priority QB target

A big-time Clemson target in the 2023 class picked up a huge new offer on Thursday.

Briarwood Christian School (Birmingham, Ala.) four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina announced via social media that he has received an offer from Ohio State.

Vizzina (6-4, 207) was in Columbus for visit with the Buckeyes on Thursday. He is ranked as the No. 7 quarterback and No. 51 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Vizzina earned an offer from Clemson back on Nov. 20 while on campus for the Wake Forest game and returned to Tiger Town in late January as the only quarterback in attendance for the program’s elite junior day.

“What I wanted to do on this visit — going into it — I wanted to see the actual university and actually get to spend time with the coaches I’d spend time with,” Vizzina told The Clemson Insider. “Clemson really did that. I got to see the new business school and spend time with the coaches I’d actually spend time with. I think they did a really good job of setting it up for me. It was a very memorable visit.”

Along with Clemson and Ohio State, Vizzina has visited Ole Miss and Tennessee this year.

