Tar Heel State LB set to visit this weekend, excited to meet Goodwin

Clemson is set to play host to a fast-rising linebacker from the Tar Heel State this weekend.

East Lincoln (Denver, N.C.) 2023 inside linebacker Ben Cutter will be on campus this Saturday, March 12, and he confirmed that via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve just been talking about how I’ve been training and stuff and what camps I’ll be going to,” Cutter told The Clemson Insider last month. “I’m going to Clemson for spring practice at some point, I just don’t know which one I’m going to yet. We’ve just been talking about stuff like that.”

Obviously, we now know that Cutter will be at Clemson this weekend and will have the chance to meet with Clemson’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Cutter told us Wednesday that he’s excited to meet Goodwin for the first time in person this weekend.

“It’s good to have a defensive coordinator reaching out to me rather than someone that just recruits my area because it means more,” Cutter said of his relationship with Goodwin. “But yeah, he seems like a really good guy.”

Goodwin had a chance to watch Cutter’s film and told him that he had a lot of really good clips on there.

Right now, Cutter is working on a lot of speed training. He’s looking to drop a little bit of weight to around 210-pounds, so he can run his fastest at camps. Cutter wants to outwork his competition and earn a linebacker spot at some schools.

Cutter is starting to receive a lot more attention than he previously was. He’s made two visits to Chapel Hill in as many months and was at West Virginia at the beginning of last month. Since January, Cutter has earned offers from Charlotte, James Madison, Old Dominion, Gardner Webb and Tulane.

It’s only a matter of time before he blows up and earns offers from Power 5 schools. In Cutter’s personal opinion, he feels like they’re waiting to see his speed, which is something he is working on improving right now and currently training for.

“I’m hoping when they see that number, it’ll bring a lot more attention,” he said.

Regardless, he currently has the attention of Goodwin and Clemson, who he’ll get a chance to impress this weekend.

“They check off all my boxes, as far as Christian family atmosphere,” Cutter said. “That’s really what I’m looking for in a college and whoever can help me reach my full potential in football. I think Clemson can do that and also, the coaching staff is amazing. I really like all of them and had a chance to meet them at the game-day visits. It’s a great program.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!