Visit moves Clemson up for newly offered 4-star DL

The Clemson Insider caught up with a Georgia-based defensive lineman, who has recently emerged as a priority target for the Tigers in the class of 2023, especially after this weekend.

Prior to visiting Clemson this past weekend, four-star AJ Hoffler had been in constant contact with Lemanski Hall. Clemson’s defensive ends coach had previously been aiming to get Hoffler on campus and was finally able to do so for the Tigers’ second junior day of the year — their “spring elite day” — last Saturday.

Hoffler was one of the first visitors to announce that he had been offered by Clemson this past weekend.

“It was good,” Hoffler said of his Clemson visit this past weekend. It was very nice. I heard it would be. In my opinion — I’ve seen a bunch of YouTube videos and some of my friends have been there — it was better than anything I could’ve seen.”

The Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) product walked us through how he found out about his offer, which was presented to him by Hall.

“It was during the photo shoot,” he said regarding how he found out about the offer. “I was in-between stations and then, one of the coach assistant guys told me that Coach Ski wanted to talk to me and then he pulled me over to the side with my dad and they were like, ‘Thank you for coming, we’re gonna offer you.’

“I started jumping up and down because it’s Clemson and they only offer 60-70 dudes a class, so you have to be pretty good. It’s a select few that get that offer, so it means a lot.”

Hoffler went into his visit not expecting anything but knew that an offer was definitely possible. In any event, he was still shocked

How did Hoffler feel when he left Clemson’s campus with an offer in hand?

“I was excited,” Hoffler said. “It moved Clemson up (in my recruitment) because the visit was way better than any other visit I’ve been on besides Ohio State, so I’d say it moved them up to like a close second to Ohio State in my top schools.”

His favorite part of the visit itself was getting to watch practice and seeing how the coaches coach. Hoffler also liked how the coaches’ wives and kids were there, which definitely highlighted Clemson’s family environment.

“It was more of a family vibe than any school I’ve been to,” he said. “A bunch of schools say that, but at Clemson, I actually felt it within the first hour of being there.

“Throughout the whole day, I probably heard the word ‘people,’ maybe 300 times because that’s what they focus on. Coach Swinney was like, ‘Don’t come to Clemson because of the facilities or the NIL.’ He was more so focused on the academics and the people-side versus anything else because everyone has nice facilities, everyone is gonna have NIL. He was saying that people is what separates Clemson from everything else.”

Speaking of that, Hoffler definitely felt connected to Hall, who introduced him to his wife and talked a lot about his family. He also praised his style of coaching.

Between Hall, Nick Eason and Wesley Goodwin, Hoffler was told a similar message. It was reiterated to him that after the 2022 season, Clemson is likely to lose four defensive ends to the NFL — Xavier Thomas, KJ Henry, Justin Mascoll and presumably Myles Murphy.

The Tigers will need some replacements — like Hoffler — who are likely going to come in and play right away.

“So, that was good to know,” Hoffler said. “You’re developed good when you get there and at least in my class, you have a good chance of playing as a freshman.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!